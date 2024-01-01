Founded in 2018, wen2cook is a family-owned business based out of Long Island, New York. Really, it's just me. But I do get inspiration from friends and family.
My mission is to find the right balance in life. I love to try out new recipes, but I don't always have the time to make them. Over the years, I have researched many different recipes and they either don't make sense, or they're great, but I don't like the ingredients. I'm going to share my favorite recipes the way I like to see them: direct, and to the point.
I plan to sell stuff here soon.
Copyright © 2024 wen2cook - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.